Primetime Ratings Wednesday: Fox on Top With ‘Name That Tune’ Finale

Fox won the Wednesday ratings clash thanks to the Name That Tune finale. Fox rated a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. ABC, CBS and NBC tied at 0.4/3.

Name That Tune got a 0.5 and then a 0.6 across two hours, a little up from its two-hour 0.5 last week.

On ABC, The Goldbergs went up 20% to 0.6 and American Housewife posted a flat 0.5. The Conners got a flat 0.5 and Call Your Mother lost 20% for a 0.4, before The Con scored a 0.3, down a tenth from its last airing.

CBS had Tough As Nails down 20% to 0.4. SEAL Team did a 0.5 and SWAT a 0.4, both flat.

NBC had Chicago repeats across prime.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.3/2. Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at a level 0.3, La Suerte De Loli down a tenth at 0.2 and Buscando A Frida up a tenth at 0.3.

On Univision, Vencer El Desamor got a 0.4 and Te Acuerdas De Mi a 0.3, both level with last week. La Hija Del Embajador got a flat 0.3.

The CW got a 0.1/0 with reruns of Riverdale and Nancy Drew.