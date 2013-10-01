Primetime Ratings: 'We Are Men' Debuts Below 'Partners'

CBS premiered its latest entrant in the 8:30 p.m. time slot on Monday with bro comedy We Are Men, which debuted to a 2.0 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The debut for Men was 17% below what the canceled Partners premiered to in that time slot last fall and lost 35% of its How I Met Your Mother lead in, which dipped 16% from last week's premiere to a 3.1. Leading out of We Are Men, 2 Broke Girls fell 14% from last week to a 2.4 and Mom lost 12% from its series premiere to fall to a 2.2. At 10 p.m., new drama Hostages shed 17% for a 1.5.

CBS split with ABC for second with an overall 2.1 rating/6 share.

NBC's The Blacklist mostly held up in its second week, dipping just two tenths to a 3.6 and easily winning the 10 p.m. hour. It's lead in The Voice was down 10% to a 4.6. NBC took the lead on Monday with an overall 4.3/12.

Fox's Sleepy Hollow remained steady in its third week, losing a tenth for a 3.0, while Bones was the lone show to improve, rising 16% to a 2.2. Fox took second with a 2.6/7.

ABC's Dancing With the Stars dipped 13% to a 2.0, while Castle remained steady with a 2.2.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.4/1, airing the iHeart Radio Music Festival, which drew a 0.4 rating with both 18-49s and the network's targeted 18-34 demo.