Primetime Ratings: Wallenda Wire Act Leads ABC

ABC got the top Sunday score in ratings, the Wallendas’ walk over Times Square on a tightrope leading the net to a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That beat the 0.5/3 that NBC rated.

ABC started off with an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat before Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda did a 0.8 from 8 to 10 p.m, with Nik and his sister Lijana making the trek. A Holey Moley repeat got ABC to the end of prime.

NBC had repeats of Hollywood Game Night, America’s Got Talent and New Amsterdam.

Univision did a 0.5/2 with Concacaf Copa Oro soccer.

CBS did a 0.4/2. A pair of 60 Minutes got a 0.5 after last week’s 0.5 and 0.4 and The Good Fight scored a level 0.3.

Fox and Telemundo both did a 0.2/1. Fox aired boxing.

The CW had a 0.1/1. Burden of Truth did a flat 0.1 and a Whose Line Is It Anyway? rerun followed.