Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Raises NBC

NBC took the Monday ratings title thanks to a powerful Voice, which was up 4% to 2.8 in viewers 18-49, while drama Blindspot was flat at 1.6. NBC tallied a 2.4 rating in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and an 8 share. CBS did a 1.5/5, ABC and Fox were both at 1.3/4, and The CW at 0.4/1.

CBS had Supergirl, in a crossover episode with CW property The Flash, at a 1.7, up 31% from last week. Scorpion too benefited, up 7% at 1.6, while NCIS: Los Angeles was down 8% at 1.2.

On ABC, Dancing With the Stars rated a 1.7, down 6% from last week. It led into a repeat of The Catch at 0.7.

Fox’s Gotham rated a 1.3 while Lucifer did a 1.2, both flat.

On CW, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend posted a 0.3, up 50%, while Jane the Virgin did a flat 0.3.