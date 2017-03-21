Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Leads NBC to Win

NBC was the broadcast winner Monday, the network riding The Voice to an overall 1.9 rating in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 7 share. Two hours of The Voice did a 2.4 before Taken did a 1.0. Last week, The Voice did a 2.6 and Taken a 1.2.

ABC was runner up at 1.6/6. The 24th premiere of Dancing With the Stars scored a 2.0 before Quantico did a 0.8, up 33%. Dancing’s fall finale did a 1.8.

CBS was third at 1.1/4. Kevin Can Wait did a 1.1, down 15%, and Man With a Plan a 1.0, off a tenth. Superior Donuts scored a 1.0, as did 2 Broke Girls—both were down a tenth—before drama Scorpion’s flat 1.1.

Fox was good for a 0.8/3, with 24: Legacy at 0.8, down from 1.0, and APB at a flat 0.7.

The CW tallied a 0.5/2, with Supergirl off 14% at 0.6 and Jane the Virgin at a flat 0.3.

Among Spanish-language players, Telemundo did a 0.6/2 while Univision did a 0.5/2.