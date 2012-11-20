Primetime Ratings: 'Voice' Down 16% But NBC Still Wins Monday
NBC's Monday lineup continued its downward trend, but the
network was still able to win the night with an overall 3.3 rating/9 share among
adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice was down
16% from last week to a 3.7 and Revolution remained steady with another
2.6.
CBS took second with a 2.6/7. How I Met Your Mother
was even at 3.0, while a repeat of Two and Half Men at 8:30 p.m. turned
in a 2.1 rating, three tenths higher than what the canceled Partners did
last week. 2 Broke Girls was up 6% to a 3.4 and Mike & Molly
fell 3% to a 2.9. Hawaii Five-0 was up 5% to a 2.2.
ABC saw improvements over last week as Dancing With the
Stars rose 10% to a 2.3 and Castle improved by 5% to a 2.0. The net
took third with a 2.2/6.
Fox was in fourth at 1.4/4. The Mob Doctor and Bones
were each up a tenth to 0.9 and 2.0, respectively.
The CW finished with a 0.4/1, as both were down from last
week. 90210 fell two tenths with 18-49s to a 0.4 and dropped 50% with
18-34s to a 0.4 as well. Gossip Girl was down a tenth in both
demos to a 0.3, and 0.5, respectively.
