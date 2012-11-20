Primetime Ratings: 'Voice' Down 16% But NBC Still Wins Monday

NBC's Monday lineup continued its downward trend, but the

network was still able to win the night with an overall 3.3 rating/9 share among

adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice was down

16% from last week to a 3.7 and Revolution remained steady with another

2.6.





CBS took second with a 2.6/7. How I Met Your Mother

was even at 3.0, while a repeat of Two and Half Men at 8:30 p.m. turned

in a 2.1 rating, three tenths higher than what the canceled Partners did

last week. 2 Broke Girls was up 6% to a 3.4 and Mike & Molly

fell 3% to a 2.9. Hawaii Five-0 was up 5% to a 2.2.





ABC saw improvements over last week as Dancing With the

Stars rose 10% to a 2.3 and Castle improved by 5% to a 2.0. The net

took third with a 2.2/6.





Fox was in fourth at 1.4/4. The Mob Doctor and Bones

were each up a tenth to 0.9 and 2.0, respectively.





The CW finished with a 0.4/1, as both were down from last

week. 90210 fell two tenths with 18-49s to a 0.4 and dropped 50% with

18-34s to a 0.4 as well. Gossip Girl was down a tenth in both

demos to a 0.3, and 0.5, respectively.