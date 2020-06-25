Primetime Ratings: Univision Wins Wednesday Battle

Univision had the winning score in Wednesday prime, its 0.5 rating in viewers 18-49, and 3 share, outpacing the 0.4/3s put up by Fox and NBC.

Univision won last Wednesday too. The network had Te Doy La Vida, Amor Eterno and Como Tu No Hay 2 all at 0.5. Te Doy and Amor were flat and Como gained a tenth of a point.

Fox had a MasterChef rerun and then Ultimate Tag at a flat 0.4.

It was 0.3/2s for ABC, CBS and Telemundo. A rerun of the Taking the Stage special led into Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD at a flat 0.3 on ABC.

CBS had Game On! down 33% to 0.4 and then reruns.

Telemundo had Cennet up 33% to 0.4 and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos and Enemigo Intimo at 0.3s, 100 Dias and Enemigo flat.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. The 100 and Bulletproof both got a 0.1, The 100 down a tenth and Bulletproof flat.