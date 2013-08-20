Primetime Ratings: 'Under the Dome' Steady for CBS

CBS' Under the Dome matched last week's series-low 2.4 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Airing repeats the rest of the night, CBS won Monday with an overall 1.4 rating/4 share.

On NBC, which came in second with a 1.1/3, American Ninja Warrior notched a 1.5, down a tenth, Get Out Alive fell two tenths to tie its series-low 1.2. Siberia matched last week's 0.7 rating.

ABC returned Mistresses from a few weeks off to a series-low tying 1.0, down two tenths from its last episode. ABC came in third with a 0.9/3.

The CW's (0.2/1) Breaking Pointe was even with last week's 0.2.

Fox aired repeats.