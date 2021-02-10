Primetime Ratings Tuesday: ‘NCIS’ Leads CBS

CBS had the winning score in Tuesday’s prime, with NCIS leading the way. CBS had a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. Runner-up was NBC, fueled by the return of This Is Us, at 0.6/4.

NCIS got a 0.9 and FBI a 0.8 on CBS, then FBI: Most Wanted a 0.6. All three were level with their last airings.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist rated a flat 0.4 on NBC and This Is Us returned up a tenth at 1.0. Nurses got a level 0.3.

ABC rated a 0.5/3 and Fox a 0.4/3. On ABC, To Tell the Truth went up 20% to 0.6. Black-ish and Mixed-ish both did a 0.4, Black-ish down a tenth and Mixed-ish level, and Big Sky got a flat 0.6.

On Fox, The Resident did a 0.5 and Prodigal Son a 0.4, the pair level with last week

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.3/2. On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos, Suerte de Loli and Buscando a Frida all did a 0.3. Exatlon stayed flat while Suerte and Buscando both lost a tenth.

On Univision, Vencer El Desamor lost 20% for a 0.4. Te Acuerdas de Mi did a 0.3, virtually level with its premiere a day before, and Dulce Ambicion got a flat 0.3.

The CW scored a 0.1/0. Two Sentence Horror Stories and Trickster both rated their usual 0.1.