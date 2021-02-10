Trending

Primetime Ratings Tuesday: ‘NCIS’ Leads CBS

‘This Is Us’ powers NBC

Pictured: Sean Murray as NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee,Emily Wickersham as NCIS Special Agent Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop, Mark Harmon as NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres.
(Image credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS)

CBS had the winning score in Tuesday’s prime, with NCIS leading the way. CBS had a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. Runner-up was NBC, fueled by the return of This Is Us, at 0.6/4. 

NCIS got a 0.9 and FBI a 0.8 on CBS, then FBI: Most Wanted a 0.6. All three were level with their last airings. 

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist rated a flat 0.4 on NBC and This Is Us returned up a tenth at 1.0. Nurses got a level 0.3. 

ABC rated a 0.5/3 and Fox a 0.4/3. On ABC, To Tell the Truth went up 20% to 0.6. Black-ish and Mixed-ish both did a 0.4, Black-ish down a tenth and Mixed-ish level, and Big Sky got a flat 0.6. 

On Fox, The Resident did a 0.5 and Prodigal Son a 0.4, the pair level with last week 

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.3/2. On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos, Suerte de Loli and Buscando a Frida all did a 0.3. Exatlon stayed flat while Suerte and Buscando both lost a tenth. 

On Univision, Vencer El Desamor lost 20% for a 0.4. Te Acuerdas de Mi did a 0.3, virtually level with its premiere a day before, and Dulce Ambicion got a flat 0.3. 

The CW scored a 0.1/0. Two Sentence Horror Stories and Trickster both rated their usual 0.1. 