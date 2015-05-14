Primetime Ratings: Trio of Finales Lead ABC on Wednesday

ABC led a Wednesday night that was chock full of finales with an overall 1.8 rating/6 share in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The Middle was even with last week’s 1.7 for its season finale, while The Goldbergs wrapped its second season steady as well with a 2.0. Modern Family was down 7% to a 2.7 and Black-ish slipped 5% to a 2.1. Nashville was even with last week’s 1.3 to end its season.

Fox was in second, but first among total viewers, as American Idol wrapped its penultimate season with its lowest-ever finale rating of 1.6, which was up a tenth from last week.

CBS was third in the demo with a 1.5/5. Survivor rose 5% to a 2.2, while CSI: Cyber ended its debut season with a 1.2, even with last week.

NBC finished fourth with a 1.4/5. Mysteries of Laura was up 11% to a 1.0. Law & Order: SVU improved 25% to a 1.5 and Chicago P.D. gained 14% to a 1.6.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.9/3. Arrow was even at a 1.0 for its third-season finale and Supernatural was up a tenth to a 0.8.