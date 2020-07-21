Primetime Ratings: ‘Titan Games’ Sets Pace For NBC

NBC got top score in Monday ratings, with The Titan Games leading the way. NBC got a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That squeaked by Univision’s 0.5/3.

The Titan Games scored a flat 0.7. After a rerun of The Wall, Dateline NBC rated a level 0.5.

Univision had Te Doy La Vida at 0.5, Medicos at 0.4 and Como Tu No Hay 2 at 0.5, all three flat.

Fox scored a 0.4/2, same as last Monday, with reruns of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

It was 0.3/2s for ABC, CBS and Telemundo. ABC had The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons across prime, its 0.3 flat.

CBS had repeats.

On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos up 100% to 0.4 and the finale of 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos at a flat 0.3. Enemigo Intimo 2 got a level 0.2.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. Whose Line is it Anyway? and Penn & Teller: Fool Us both got a flat 0.2.