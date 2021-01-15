Primetime Ratings Thursday: ABC on Top With ‘Celeb Wheel of Fortune’

ABC had the winning score in Thursday prime, with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune putting up a robust rating. ABC got a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second was Fox at 0.6/4.

Celebrity Wheel got a level 1.1. The Chase got a 0.8 and The Hustler a 0.6, both off a tenth from last week.

On Fox it was Hell’s Kitchen at a level 0.7, Call Me Kat down 17% to 0.5 and Last Man Standing at a flat 0.5.

NBC rated a 0.5/3. Mr. Mayor got a 0.5, virtually flat with its 0.6/0.5 double-run premiere. Superstore got a 0.5 and Law & Order: SVU a 0.6, the pair flat. Dateline NBC shot up 33% to 0.4.

CBS, Telemundo and Univision all scored a 0.3/2. CBS had comedy reruns before Star Trek: Discovery lost a tenth for a 0.1.

Telemundo had El Domo Del Dinero at 0.3 and Todo Por Mi Hija at a 0.4. Falsa Identidad got a 0.3. El Domo and Falsa both went up a tenth and Todo stayed flat.

On Univision it was Vencer El Desamor down 20% to 0.4 and Imperio de Mentiras at 0.3 and Dulce Ambicion at 0.2, those two flat.

The CW rated a 0.1/0. World’s Funniest Animals got a 0.1 and led into a Legacies rerun.