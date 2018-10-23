Primetime Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Leads NBC to Victory

NBC got top prize in the Monday prime ratings, as The Voice led the network to a 1.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That beat the 1.1/4 put forth by Fox.

On NBC, The Voice did a 1.8 from 8 to 10 p.m. while Manifest scored a 1.4. Both dropped a tenth of a point from last week.

On Fox, The Resident did a flat 1.0 and 9-1-1 lost 13% for a 1.3.

ABC was at 0.9/4 and CBS at 0.9/3.

On ABC, Dancing with the Stars grew 10% to 1.1 and The Rookie did a 0.7, down 30% from its opener.

On CBS, The Neighborhood rated a flat 1.1 and Happy Together fell 11% to 0.8. Magnum P.I.was a flat 0.8 while Bull dropped 13% to 0.7.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.5/2.

The CW rated a 0.4/1. Arrow did a flat 0.4 while DC’s Legends of Tomorrow premiered to a 0.3, half of its season starter rating a year ago.