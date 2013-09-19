Primetime Ratings: 'Survivor' Premiere Down 19% From Last Fall

CBS premiered the 27th season of Survivor on Wednesday to a 2.6 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The 90-minute premiere was down 19% from last fall's opener and ranked as the series' lowest-rated fall debut. The 90-minute Big Brother season finale that followed was up a tenth from last week to a 2.4, but down 4% from last year for its lowest-rated finale. CBS won the night with an overall 2.5 rating/8 share.

Fox was in second as a two-hour X Factor was even with last week's premiere at a 2.2.

The second part of NBC's America's Got Talent's season finale was up 14% from last week and up 4% from last year for a 2.4. Earlier, Million Second Quiz rose another tenth from the previous day to a 1.2. NBC was in third with a 2.0/6.

ABC and The CW aired repeats.