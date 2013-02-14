Primetime Ratings: 'Survivor' Has Lowest-Rated Premiere
CBS premiered the latest edition of its long-running Survivor
series on Wednesday to a 2.4 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers. The 90-minute debut was the show's lowest-rated premiere
ever, down 23% from last spring's bow. Following a Big Bang Theory
repeat, CSI fell 13% to a series-low 2.1 in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS came
in third on the night with an overall 2.1 rating/6 share.
Fox easily won as American Idol was down 7% to a 4.3.
ABC edged out CBS for second place in the demo with a 2.2/6.
The Middle hit a season-low 1.9, falling 17% from last week, while The
Neighbors remained steady with a 1.7. Modern Family rebounded 3% to
a 3.8 and Suburgatory improved 10% to a 2.2. Nashville was up 6%
to a 1.8.
NBC was in fourth with a 1.5/4. Whitney drew another
1.2 and Guys With Kids declined 17% to a 1.0, its lowest rating so far. Law
& Order: SVU rose 7% to a 1.6 and Chicago Fire was flat at 1.9.
The CW rounded out the evening with a 1.1/3. Arrow rose
25% in the net's targeted 18-34 demo to a 1.0, while also improving a tenth
with 18-49s to a 1.1. Supernatural was up a tenth with 18-34s
to a 0.9 and even with 18-49s at 1.0.
