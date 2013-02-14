Primetime Ratings: 'Survivor' Has Lowest-Rated Premiere

CBS premiered the latest edition of its long-running Survivor

series on Wednesday to a 2.4 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. The 90-minute debut was the show's lowest-rated premiere

ever, down 23% from last spring's bow. Following a Big Bang Theory

repeat, CSI fell 13% to a series-low 2.1 in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS came

in third on the night with an overall 2.1 rating/6 share.





Fox easily won as American Idol was down 7% to a 4.3.





ABC edged out CBS for second place in the demo with a 2.2/6.

The Middle hit a season-low 1.9, falling 17% from last week, while The

Neighbors remained steady with a 1.7. Modern Family rebounded 3% to

a 3.8 and Suburgatory improved 10% to a 2.2. Nashville was up 6%

to a 1.8.





NBC was in fourth with a 1.5/4. Whitney drew another

1.2 and Guys With Kids declined 17% to a 1.0, its lowest rating so far. Law

& Order: SVU rose 7% to a 1.6 and Chicago Fire was flat at 1.9.





The CW rounded out the evening with a 1.1/3. Arrow rose

25% in the net's targeted 18-34 demo to a 1.0, while also improving a tenth

with 18-49s to a 1.1. Supernatural was up a tenth with 18-34s

to a 0.9 and even with 18-49s at 1.0.