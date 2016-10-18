Primetime Ratings: ‘Supergirl’ Dips in Week Two

NBC took top ratings honors among broadcasters Monday, The Voice drawing a 2.6 in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnight ratings, while Timeless rated a 1.5. That gave NBC a 2.3 and an 8 share on the night. CBS was next up at 1.8/6, then ABC at 1.3/4, Fox at 1.1/4 and The CW at 0.7/2.

The Voice was down 10% from last week while Timeless was flat.

The CW welcomed back Jane the Virgin, which drew a 0.4, same as its spring sign-off, leading out of Supergirl, down 18% to 0.9 from its premiere.

CBS had Big Bang Theory down 3% at 3.4 and Kevin Can Wait at a flat 2.1. 2 Broke Girls was off 6% at 1.6, and The Odd Couple premiered at 1.1; it posted a 1.0 and 0.9 in a double run spring finale. At 10 p.m., Scorpion drew a flat 1.3.

On ABC, Dancing With the Stars (1.5) and Conviction (0.8) were both down a tenth.

Fox’s Gotham and Lucifer did flat 1.1s.