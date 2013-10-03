Primetime Ratings: 'Super Fun Night' Debuts Strong Out of'Modern Family'
ABC's Super Fun Night
got off to a strong start Wednesday with a 3.2 rating at 9:30 p.m. with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers.
The Rebel Wilson vehicle matched what The
Neighbors — the previous new comedy to premiere out of Modern Family — debuted to in that time
slot last fall. It was also 14% higher than Suburgatory's
premiere last fall in that time slot as well. (Neighbors moved to 8:30 p.m.
following its premiere). Leading in to Super
Fun Night, Modern Family was even
with last week's 4.2.
In its second week, Back in the Game was
down 18% from last week's premiere to a 1.8, while its lead in The Middle fell 12% to a 2.2. At 10 p.m., Nashville slipped
a tenth to a 1.9.
Overall, ABC tied with CBS in the demo to win the night with
a 2.5 rating/7 share. CBS won among total viewers with 10.19 million.
NBC's reboot of 1960s cop drama Ironside
got off to a slow start, posting a 1.4 rating at 10 p.m., down 26% from what Chicago Fire debuted to in that space
last year. Earlier, Revolution
slipped another 17% in its new time slot to a 1.5, while Law & Order:SVU tumbled 26% from last week's two-hour
premiere. NBC finished in fourth with a 1.6/5.
CBS' Survivor rose 8% to a 2.6, Criminal Minds slipped a tenth to a 2.7
and CSI
rose a tenth to a 2.1.
Fox was in third as X Factor dropped
a tenth to a 2.4.
The CW, which kicks off its fall season Thursday night, aired repeats.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.