Primetime Ratings: 'Super Fun Night' Debuts Strong Out of'Modern Family'

ABC's Super Fun Night

got off to a strong start Wednesday with a 3.2 rating at 9:30 p.m. with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers.

The Rebel Wilson vehicle matched what The

Neighbors — the previous new comedy to premiere out of Modern Family — debuted to in that time

slot last fall. It was also 14% higher than Suburgatory's

premiere last fall in that time slot as well. (Neighbors moved to 8:30 p.m.

following its premiere). Leading in to Super

Fun Night, Modern Family was even

with last week's 4.2.

In its second week, Back in the Game was

down 18% from last week's premiere to a 1.8, while its lead in The Middle fell 12% to a 2.2. At 10 p.m., Nashville slipped

a tenth to a 1.9.

Overall, ABC tied with CBS in the demo to win the night with

a 2.5 rating/7 share. CBS won among total viewers with 10.19 million.

NBC's reboot of 1960s cop drama Ironside

got off to a slow start, posting a 1.4 rating at 10 p.m., down 26% from what Chicago Fire debuted to in that space

last year. Earlier, Revolution

slipped another 17% in its new time slot to a 1.5, while Law & Order:SVU tumbled 26% from last week's two-hour

premiere. NBC finished in fourth with a 1.6/5.

CBS' Survivor rose 8% to a 2.6, Criminal Minds slipped a tenth to a 2.7

and CSI

rose a tenth to a 2.1.

Fox was in third as X Factor dropped

a tenth to a 2.4.

The CW, which kicks off its fall season Thursday night, aired repeats.