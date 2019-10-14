Primetime Ratings: ‘Sunday Night Football’ Drops on NBC

NBC won Sunday prime with football, the network posting a 3.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 15 share. In second was CBS, also paced by the NFL, at 1.7/7.

NBC had Football Night in America up 31% to 2.1 and the pregame fell 17% to 3.5. The Sunday Night Football match, Steelers versus Chargers, fell 22% from last week for a 3.9. Last week was Colts-Chiefs.

CBS had an NFL overrun leading into 60 Minutes at 2.1, a 133% gain from last week. God Friended Me went up 29% to 0.9 and NCIS: Los Angeles grew 14% to 0.8, then Madam Secretary shot up 25% for a 0.5.

ABC and Fox both scored a 0.7/3. On ABC, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Kids Say the Darndest Things and Shark Tank all posted a 0.7. Home Videos went up a tenth, Kids Say lost 22% and Shark Tank was flat. The Rookie got a flat 0.6.

On Fox, comedy repeats led into The Simpsons at 0.8 and Bless the Harts at 0.6. (The shows did a 2.6 and 1.3 last week with a football lead in.) Bob’s Burgers slid 36% to 0.7, and Family Guy lost 22% for a 0.9.

Telemundo scored a 0.4/2 and Univision a 0.3/1. On Telemundo, three hours of Exatlon Estados Unidos rated a 0.4 and El Secreto de Selena a 0.3, both flat.

On Univision, it was 0.3s for Aqui Y Ahora, Reina de la Cancion and Cronicas, Aqui and Cronicas flat and Reina down a tenth.

The CW did a 0.2/1. Batwoman and Supergirl both got a 0.3. Batwoman lost 40% from premiere and Supergirl dropped 25%.