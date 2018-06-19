Primetime Ratings: Strong ‘Bachelorette’ Leads ABC to Win

ABC won the Monday ratings race, The Bachelorette pacing the network to a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That topped the 0.9/4 that NBC posted.

The Bachelorette rated a flat 1.4 from 8 to 10 p.m. and the premiere of The Proposal did a 0.8.

NBC had Running Wild With Bear Grylls at a flat 0.7 and American Ninja Warrior down a tenth of a point at 1.0 from 9 to 11 p.m.

CBS and Fox both scored a 0.6/3. CBS had repeats leading into Elementary at a flat 0.6.

Fox had So You Think You Can Dance up 14% to 0.8, then a Dance repeat.

Telemundo rated a 0.6/2 on a strong El Senor de los Cielos. Univision scored a 0.5/2.

The CW did a 0.4/2. Supergirl went up 25% to 0.5 and Whose Line Is It Anyway did a level 0.3 and was followed by a Whose Line repeat.