Primetime Ratings: 'SNF' Wins Again; CBS Sees Lows
NBC won another Sunday night with adults 18-49 and total
viewers, posting a preliminary 5.9 rating/15 share in the demo for Sunday Night Football, according to
Nielsen overnight numbers.
NFL overrun powered Fox to second place with a preliminary 4.5/11,
though its ratings are subject to significant adjustment in the final numbers. The Simpsons and The Cleveland Show were both up to a 3.9 and 3.1, respectively,
while Family Guy (3.3) and American Dad (2.6) were down slightly.
ABC was third with a 2.5/6. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition posted a 2.2 and Desperate Housewives fell to a 3.7, each
down about 10%. Brothers & Sisters
held even at a 2.5.
Without an NFL lead-in, CBS was down across the board at a fourth-place
2.4/6. The Amazing Race tumbled 18%
and Undercover Boss fell 7%, each to
a 2.7. CSI: Miami dropped 8% vs. its last
original to a 2.4.
