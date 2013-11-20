Primetime Ratings: 'S.H.I.E.L.D.' Improves Slightly With 'Thor' Crossover Episode

ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which featured a crossover episode that included elements from the Marvel film Thor: The Dark World, inched up 5% on Tuesday with a 2.3 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Following S.H.I.E.L.D., The Goldbergs dipped 6% to a 1.6 and the 90-minute special David Blaine: Real or Magic drew a 2.5 rating. ABC finished in a tie with NBC for second place in demo with an overall 2.3 rating/7 share.

NBC's The Biggest Loser stayed at last week's season-low 1.8, while The Voice fell 9% to its fall Tuesday low of 3.1. Chicago Fire dipped 14% to a season-low 1.9.

CBS led the night with a 2.5/7. NCIS was flat with last week's 3.0 and NCIS: Los Angeles rose 4% to a 2.5. Person of Interest was even with a 2.0.

Fox was in fourth with a 1.4/4. Dads rose 8% to a 1.3 and Brooklyn Nine-Nine upticked 7% to a 1.5. New Girl was even with a 1.7 and Mindy Project declined 14% to a 1.2.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.6/2. The network aired Lady Gaga's iHeartRadio's album release party at 8 p.m., which drew a 0.3. With a lesser lead in than usual, Supernatural dipped two tenths to a 0.9 and fell a tenth with the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo to a 0.9.