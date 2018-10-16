Primetime Ratings: Powerful ‘Voice’ Paces NBC

NBC earned top honors in Monday’s prime ratings, with The Voice leading the network to a 1.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That beat the 1.2/5 that Fox scored.

ABC did a 1.0/4. CBS was at 0.9/3.

Telemundo rated a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.3/1.

On NBC, The Voice was a flat 1.9 from 8 to 10 p.m. and Manifest lost 6% for a 1.5.

On Fox, The Resident did a 1.0 and 9-1-1 a 1.5. Both shows grew a tenth of a point.

ABC had Dancing with the Stars at 1.0 from 8 to 10, and The Good Doctor at 1.1, both down a tenth of a point.

CBS aired The Neighborhood at 1.1 and Happy Together at 0.9, both comedies flat. Magnum P.I. slipped 11% to 0.8 and Bull was a level 0.7.

The CW had the season premiere of Arrow at 0.4, off 33% from last fall’s premiere, before special Constantine: The Legend Continues scored a 0.2.