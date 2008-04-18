Primetime Ratings: The Office, Scrubs Propel NBC

NBC won the Nielsen Media Research ratings in the 18-49 demo Thursday night thanks to sitcoms The Office and Scrubs.

NBC averaged a 3.4 rating/10 share in the demo, led by new episodes of The Office (4.9/13) and Scrubs (3.7/10). ER also won its 10 p.m.-11 p.m. time period with a 3.1/9.

CBS was second with a 3/9, led by Survivor (3.8/12).

Fox was third with a 2.8/8 in the demo, topped by Don't Forget the Lyrics, which built from a 2.9/6 in its first half hour to a 3.5/9 in its second.

ABC got little help from back-to-back repeats of Lost. The first episode actually lost out to The CW's Smallville to come in last in the 8 p.m.-9 p.m. time period with a 1.1/3. ABC's top show was the finale of Eli Stone, but that show only managed a 2/6 for last place from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. behind both ER and a repeat of Without a Trace on CBS.

The CW was fifth with a 1.1/3, led by Smallville's 1.4/4.