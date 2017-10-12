Primetime Ratings: Noisy ‘Empire’ and ‘Star’ Lead Fox

Fox was the top ratings grabber Wednesday, the network scoring a 1.7 in viewers 18-49, and a 6 share. ABC and CBS were next at 1.3/5. Empire did a 1.9 on Fox, same as last week, and Star a 1.5, up a tenth of a point.

On ABC, The Goldbergs dropped 13% to 1.4 and Speechless fell 15% to 1.1. Modern Family slipped 5% to 1.8 and American Housewife did a flat 1.4, before Designated Survivor posted a level 0.9.

On CBS, Survivor weighed in at 1.6 and SEAL Team a 1.2, then Criminal Minds a 1.1. All three shows were flat with last week’s ratings.

NBC was at 1.1/4. The Blacklist dropped 10% to 0.9 and Law & Order: SVU and Chicago PD both tallied a 1.2. Law & Order lost a tenth of a point while Chicago PD was flat.

Telemundo was at 0.7/3.



The CW scored a 0.6/2. The season premiere of Riverdale did a 0.8, double its spring finale number, and the series premiere of Dynasty a 0.4.

Univision did a 0.5/2.