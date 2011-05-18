Primetime Ratings: NBC's 'Voice' Dominates Tuesday Night

NBC continues its domination of Tuesday nights with an

overall 3.4 rating/ 9 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The battle round of the Peacock's hit singing competition The Voice fell a mere 2%, but still managed to earn the top ratings

of the night. The Biggest Losers: Couples

climbed 8% to a 2.8.





CBS earned the second spot with an overall 3.2/8 with its

night of season finales. Rebounding from last week's season lows, the season

finale of NCIS boosted the series by 9%

to a 3.8 while the season finale of spinoff NCIS:

Los Angeles went up 18% to a 3.3. The

Good Wife ended the night with a 25% jump to a 2.5.





ABC posted an overall 2.7/7 to nab third place. The Dancing With the Stars results show fell

6% to a 3, while the renewed Body of

Proof slipped a tenth to a 2.2.





Fox came next with a 2.6/7, with Glee falling a tenth to a 3.5. Raising

Hope remained flat at 2.2, followed by the recently canceled Breaking In dropping to 1.4.





The CW aired recently renewed One Tree Hill, which gained a tenth to a 0.7, and the canceled Hellcats, which stayed flat at 0.5. The

network earned an overall 0.6/2.



