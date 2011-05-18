Primetime Ratings: NBC's 'Voice' Dominates Tuesday Night
NBC continues its domination of Tuesday nights with an
overall 3.4 rating/ 9 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
The battle round of the Peacock's hit singing competition The Voice fell a mere 2%, but still managed to earn the top ratings
of the night. The Biggest Losers: Couples
climbed 8% to a 2.8.
CBS earned the second spot with an overall 3.2/8 with its
night of season finales. Rebounding from last week's season lows, the season
finale of NCIS boosted the series by 9%
to a 3.8 while the season finale of spinoff NCIS:
Los Angeles went up 18% to a 3.3. The
Good Wife ended the night with a 25% jump to a 2.5.
ABC posted an overall 2.7/7 to nab third place. The Dancing With the Stars results show fell
6% to a 3, while the renewed Body of
Proof slipped a tenth to a 2.2.
Fox came next with a 2.6/7, with Glee falling a tenth to a 3.5. Raising
Hope remained flat at 2.2, followed by the recently canceled Breaking In dropping to 1.4.
The CW aired recently renewed One Tree Hill, which gained a tenth to a 0.7, and the canceled Hellcats, which stayed flat at 0.5. The
network earned an overall 0.6/2.
