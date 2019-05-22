Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Voluble ‘Voice’

NBC won the prime ratings race Tuesday, riding The Voice to a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. In second was CBS at 0.8/4.

NBC had the finale of The Village at a flat 0.6 and part 2 of The Voice finale up 10% for a 1.1 from 9 to 11 p.m.

CBS had the NCIS season ender up 9% at 1.2 and the premiere of adventure drama Blood & Treasure at 0.6 from 9 to 11.

ABC and Fox both got a 0.6/3. Comedies had their finales on ABC. American Housewife closed down 13% at 0.7 and The Kids Are Alright posted a level 0.6, then Black-ish ticked up 17% for a 0.7 and Bless This Mess was a flat 0.6. Docuseries 1969 grew 33% for a 0.4.

On Fox, MasterChef Junior got a 0.8 and the Mental Samurai finale a 0.5, both up a tenth of a point.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.4/2.

The CW got a 0.2/1 with a Flash repeat and The 100 down 33% for a 0.2.