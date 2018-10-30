Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Vibrant ‘Voice’

NBC won the Monday prime ratings race, riding a strong The Voice to a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That got by the 1.2/5 put up by both ABC and Fox.

The Voice did a flat 1.8 from 8 to 10 p.m. on NBC, before A Very Wicked Halloween rated a 1.0.

On ABC, Dancing with the Stars grew 20% to 1.2 from 8 to 10 p.m. and The Good Doctor climbed 18% to 1.3.

On Fox, The Resident did a flat 1.0 and 9-1-1 went up 8% to 1.4.

CBS scored a 0.9/4. The Neighborhood rated a 1.1 and Happy Together a 0.8, both comedies flat. Magnum P.I. scored a level 0.8 and Bull went up 29% to 0.9.

Univision did a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.4/1. Arrow posted a 0.4 and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow a 0.3, both level with last week.