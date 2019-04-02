Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Sturdy ‘Voice’

NBC won the Monday ratings race, with The Voice leading to a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. The runner-up was Fox at 1.1/5.

The Voice fell 6% to 1.5 and The Enemy Within was a level 0.8.

Fox had The Resident at a flat 0.9 and 9-1-1 up a tenth of a point at 1.3.

ABC did a 0.9/4 and CBS a 0.7/3. For ABC, it was American Idol down a tenth from last week at 1.1 from 8 to 10 p.m. and The Fix also off a tenth at 0.5.

For CBS, The Neighborhood scored a 1.0 and Man With a Plan a 0.8, both comedies flat. The Magnum P.I. finale got a flat 0.7 and Bull fell 14% to 0.6.

Univision got a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.2/1. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returned to a 0.3, down a tenth from its last episode in December, and Penn & Teller: Fool Us came back at 0.2, off a tenth from its season finale last year.