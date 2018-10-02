Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Potent ‘Voice’

NBC was top scorer in Monday prime ratings thanks to a strong The Voice, the net posting a 2.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. That beat the 1.2/5 that Fox put up.

NBC had The Voice from 8 to 10 p.m. at 2.0, level with the previous week’s premiere, then Manifest fell 18% to 1.8.

Fox had a 1.2/5. The Resident did a 1.0 and 9-1-1 a 1.5. Both lost a tenth of a point.

ABC and CBS both rated a 1.0/4. On ABC, Dancing with the Stars slipped 18% to a 0.9 from 8 to 10 p.m. before The Good Doctor was down 14% at 1.2.

On CBS, The Neighborhood premiered to a 1.3 and Happy Together started with a 1.0. Magnum P.I. fell 25% to 0.9 and Bull dropped 11% to 0.8.

Telemundo scored a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2.

The CW was at 0.2/1. The Penn & Teller: Fool Us finale grew 50% to 0.3 and Whose Line Is It Anyway did a flat 0.2, and was followed by a Whose Line repeat.