Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Potent ‘ANW’

NBC got top score in the Monday prime ratings, with American Ninja Warrior leading to a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That topped the 0.8/4 that ABC rated.

American Ninja Warrior grew 22% to 1.1 and The 2019 NBC Primetime Preview special did a 0.5.

ABC had the premiere of Dancing With the Stars at 1.0, level with last fall’s opener, and special Beyonce Presents: Making the Gift at 0.4.

CBS, Fox, Telemundo and Univision all rated a 0.4/2.

CBS had repeats and Fox had the So You Think You Can Dance finale, level with last week’s episode.

Telemundo aired Exatlon Estados Unidos and El Final Del Paraiso, both flat at 0.4. Preso No. 1 was also flat at 0.3.

On Univision, La Rosa de Guadalupe and the premiere of La Usurpadora got 0.5s, La Rosa up a tenth. Sin Miedo a la Verdad did a level 0.3.

The CW did a 0.2/1 with reruns.