Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With NFL Opener

NBC won big in Thursday ratings, the NFL’s season starter, Packers versus Bears, pacing NBC to a 6.2 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 29 share.

Last year’s NFL premiere, Eagles versus Falcons, did a 6.0 and a 25 share.

CBS got a 0.7/3 and Fox a 0.5/2.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.4/2.

ABC did a 0.3/2 and The CW a 0.1/1.

The Packers beat the Bears 10-3 in a pretty dour match.

CBS had reruns before and after Big Brother, which did a 1.0. Big Brother did a 1.4 last week, though ratings were out of whack due to multiple NFL pre-season games in multiple markets, making week by week comparisons iffy.

Fox had the Spin the Wheel finale at 0.5 across two hours, down a tenth.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos and El Final Del Paraiso both had a flat 0.4. Preso No. 1 lost a tenth for a 0.2.

On Univision, La Rosa de Guadalupe and Juntos both did a 0.4, La Rosa flat and Juntos up a tenth. Sin Miedo a la Verdad posted a level 0.3.

ABC had The Lego Movie at 0.4 and Reef Break at 0.3.

On The CW, The Outpost and Two Sentence Horror Stories both scored a 0.1.