Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘AGT’ Recap

Univision in close second as Tuesday shows stay consistent

NBC got the win in Tuesday prime, despite not airing original episodes. NBC had a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share, ahead of Univision’s 0.5/3. 

NBC had repeats of America’s Got Talent and World of Dance

On Univision it was Te Doy La Vida at 0.5 and Medicos and Como Tu No Hay 2 both at 0.4, all three level with last week. 

CBS got a 0.4/2 with reruns of NCIS, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted

ABC and Telemundo both rated a 0.3/2. ABC had comedy reruns before What Would You Do? lost a tenth for a 0.3. 

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos and Cennet at 0.3s, Exatlon up a tenth and Cennet flat, then Enemigo Intimo 2 at a level 0.2. 

Fox had a 0.2/2 with reruns of Hell’s Kitchen and Prodigal Son

The CW scored a 0.1/1. DC’s Stargirl lost a tenth for a 0.1 and led into a Bryan Callen comedy special. 