Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘AGT’ Recap

NBC got the win in Tuesday prime, despite not airing original episodes. NBC had a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share, ahead of Univision’s 0.5/3.

NBC had repeats of America’s Got Talent and World of Dance.

On Univision it was Te Doy La Vida at 0.5 and Medicos and Como Tu No Hay 2 both at 0.4, all three level with last week.

CBS got a 0.4/2 with reruns of NCIS, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.

ABC and Telemundo both rated a 0.3/2. ABC had comedy reruns before What Would You Do? lost a tenth for a 0.3.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos and Cennet at 0.3s, Exatlon up a tenth and Cennet flat, then Enemigo Intimo 2 at a level 0.2.

Fox had a 0.2/2 with reruns of Hell’s Kitchen and Prodigal Son.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. DC’s Stargirl lost a tenth for a 0.1 and led into a Bryan Callen comedy special.