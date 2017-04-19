Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Tuesday Tussle

NBC took ratings honors Tuesday, as The Voice did a 1.8, off 10% from its last fresh airing, before a double run of Trial & Error had a 0.9 and a 0.7, down a smidge from last week’s 0.9 and 0.8. That gave NBC a leading 1.5 rating in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 6 share.

CBS was next at 1.2/4. NCIS did a 1.3, down 13% from its last new airing. Bull fell 15% to 1.1, and NCIS: New Orleans was up 10% at 1.1.

Then came ABC at 1.0/4. The Middle scored a flat 1.2, American Housewife grew 9% to 1.2, Fresh Off the Boat fell a tenth of a point to 1.0, Imaginary Mary grew 13% to 0.9 and then Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. grew 14% to 0.8.

Fox had a 0.8/3, as Brooklyn Nine-Nine did a flat 0.7 before a Mick repeat, then Prison Break was off 18% at 0.9.

The CW did a 0.3/1, with iZombie at a flat 0.3.

Among Spanish-language outlets, Telemundo had a 0.6/2 and Univision a 0.5/2.