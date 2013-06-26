Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins as 'Talent' Falls to Season Low

NBC won Tuesday with an overall 2.1 rating/6 share with

adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America's Got Talent

sunk 13% to a season-low 2.6 while Off Their Rockers drew a 1.1 at 8:30

p.m., even with its last original in March.





Fox was in second as So You Think You Can Dance rose

14% to a 1.6.





ABC's Extreme Weight Loss improved 20% from its last

episode three weeks ago to a 1.2. The network finished in third with a 1.0/3.





CBS and The CW aired repeats.