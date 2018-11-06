Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Despite Modest Dips

NBC got top score in Monday prime ratings, as The Voice led the network to a 1.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That beat the 1.1/5 that ABC tallied.

NBC had The Voice at 1.7 and Manifest at 1.3, both shows off a tenth of a point from last week.

ABC had Dancing with the Stars off 8% at 1.1 from 8 to 10 p.m. and The Good Doctor at a flat 1.3.

Fox was just behind at 1.1/4. The Resident did a level 1.0 and 9-1-1 dropped 14% to 1.2.

CBS rated a 0.8/3. The Neighborhood was off 9% at 1.0 and Happy Together scored a flat 0.8, before Magnum P.I.and Bull both did a 0.8, Magnum flat and Bull down 11%.

Univision scored a 0.5/2 with a strong premiere from Jesus.

Telemundo did a 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.3/1. Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow both posted a 0.3, Arrow down 25% and Legends flat.