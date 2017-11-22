Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘Chicago Med’ Return

Thanks to a strong return from Chicago Med, NBC took top ratings honors Tuesday, scoring a 1.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That topped the 1.3/5 put up by ABC.

The Voice dropped 15% to 1.7 on NBC. This Is Us was off 4% to 2.5 and the third season premiere of Chicago Med did a 1.3, a tenth of a point better than its May finale.

ABC had The Middle at a flat 1.3 and Fresh Off the Boat up 10% at 1.1. The Dancing with the Stars finale did a 1.3, same as its finale last spring.

CBS rated a 1.1/4, as NCIS fell 7% to 1.4 and Bull was down 8% at 1.1. NCIS: New Orleans was off 18% at 0.9.

Fox scored a 0.8/3, with Lethal Weapon at 1.0 and The Mick at 0.7, then Brooklyn Nine-Nine at 0.6. All three were flat.

The CW rated a 0.6/2. The Flash dropped 11% to 0.8 and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow posted a level 0.5.

Telemundo did a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2.