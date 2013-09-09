Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Big With 'SNF' Premiere

The season premiere of Sunday Night Football drove NBC to the Sunday win with an overall 7.2 rating/19 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.The Dallas Cowboys' win over the New York Giants drew a 16.6 overnight household rating. Football Night in America finished with a preliminary 4.1 rating from 7-8:30 p.m. ET. Final, more accurate numbers for FNIA and the game will be released Tuesday.

Fox, which aired repeats, finished second with a 3.9/11 due to NFL runover.

CBS (1.6/4) also had its lineup skewed by 51 minutes in the Eastern Time Zone due to the Women's U.S. Open Tennis final. 60 Minutes and Big Brother each drew a premilinary 1.9, while Unforgettable registered a 0.9. The Mentalist, which didn't air until 10:52 ET, was not included in the fast-affiliate ratings. Accurate numbers will be available Tuesday.

ABC rounded out the evening with a 0.9/2. The season finale of Secret Millionaire rose 38% to a 1.1.