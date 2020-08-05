Primetime Ratings: NBC on Top With ‘AGT’

NBC had the winning score in Tuesday prime, with America’s Got Talent pacing the network to an easy victory. NBC got a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share.

America’s Got Talent was a repeat celebrating the 15th anniversary of the hit summer show. It did a 0.8 across two hours, down from last week’s 0.9 and 1.0. World of Dance got a level 0.7.

CBS and Univision both scored a 0.4/3. CBS had drama reruns before the special John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero, which did a 0.3.

Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe, Medicos and Como Tu No Hay 2 all at 0.4. La Rosa went up two tenths of a point and Medicos and Como Tu were flat.

ABC, Fox and Telemundo each rated a 0.3/2. ABC had comedy reruns before What Would You Do? fell 40% to 0.3.

On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos and Cennet at 0.3 and Enemigo Intimo 2 at its usual 0.2. Exatlon lost a tenth and Cennet was flat.

The CW got a 0.1/1. DC’s Stargirl got a 0.2 and Tell Me a Story a 0.1, both flat.