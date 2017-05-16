Primetime Ratings: NBC Top of the Charts With ‘Voice’

NBC won the broadcast ratings race Monday with a 1.5 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice slipped a tenth to a 1.8, while The Wall fell a tenth to a 1.0.

ABC finished in second with a 1.2/4, followed by CBS at 1.1/4, Fox at 0.8/3 and The CW at 0.4/1.

ABC’s Dancing With the Stars shaved off a tenth to a 1.4, and the season finale of Quantico jumped 20% to a 0.6.

CBS aired the finales of Man With a Plan and Scorpion. Man With a Plan was even at 1.0, and Scorpion rose 9% to a 1.2.

Fox’s Gotham and Lucifer each dropped a tenth to a 0.9 and 0.8, respectively.

The CW ran Supergirl for a 0.5 (off a tenth) and Jane the Virgin at 0.2 (down two tenths).