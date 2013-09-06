Primetime Ratings: NBC Scores With NFL Opener

UPDATED: 5:00 p.m. ET

The kickoff to the 2013 NFL season drove NBC to an easy Thursday night victory with an overall 9.0 rating/26 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen.

The Denver Broncos' 49-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens drew a 10.3 rating and 25.1 million total viewers, up 6% and 5% respectively, from last year's opener, which aired on a Wednesday and against the Democratic National Convention. The game's start was delayed until just after 9 p.m. ET due to inclement weather.

CBS was in a distant second with a 1.5/4. Big Brother earned a 2.5, up 39% from last week.

ABC took third with a 1.1/3. Wipeout returned from a few weeks off with a two-hour episode, which was up a tenth from its last original to a 1.1. Rookie Blue was up 11% to a 1.0.

Fox and The CW aired repeats.