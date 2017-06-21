Primetime Ratings: NBC Rolls With ‘AGT’

NBC won the Tuesday ratings battle by a mile, scoring a 2.3 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, along with a 10 share. Next up was CBS at 0.6/2.

America’s Got Talent did a flat 2.5 for NBC and World of Dance a 1.8, off a tenth of a point from last week.

CBS had repeats throughout prime.

ABC did a 0.5/2. Downward Dog fell 14% to 0.6 and was followed by repeated comedies.

Fox was at 0.4/2. Its prime was filled with repeats.

The CW rated a 0.3/1. After a Flash repeat, a new iZombie scored a flat 0.3.

Among Spanish-language entrants, Telemundo was at 0.7/3, thanks to a new season of El Señor de los Cielos. Univision had a 0.5/2.