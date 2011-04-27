Primetime Ratings: NBC Rides It's ‘Voice' to Tuesday Win

Behind the premiere of the much anticipated The Voice,

NBC was able to grab the Tuesday ratings victory, scoring a 4.3

rating/11 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. The singing competition earned a 5.1 rating during the 9-11

p.m. hour. [Insert link to voice ratings] It's 8 p.m. lead-in The Biggest Loser: Couples was up 17% to a 2.7.

Coming in second was Fox with a 3.0/8. A 90-minute edition of Glee was down 8% to a 3.4. Raising Hope, airing a half-hour later than last week, was down 14% to 1.9.

ABC came in third at 2.7/7, thought it won the night in total viewership. A two-hour Dancing With The Stars results show netted a 3.0 for the 8-10 p.m. slot, up a tenth from last week's one-hour episode. Body of Proof fell a tenth to a 2.3.

CBS aired all repeats for a 1.9/5.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.6/2. One Tree Hill was steady with another 0.7 and Hellcats was down a tenth to a 0.4.