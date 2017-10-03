Primetime Ratings: NBC Holds Off ABC for the Win

NBC won a narrow victory in ratings Monday, posting a 2.0 in viewers 18-49, and a 7 share. ABC was a close runner-up at 1.9/7.

NBC had The Voice from 8-10 at 2.5, down a tenth of a point from last week, then The Brave fell 14% to 1.2.

ABC had Dancing With the Stars across two hours at 1.6, down a tenth of a point, then The Good Doctor at an ample 2.4, same as last week. Freddie Highmore plays a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome on The Good Doctor.

CBS did a 1.5/5. The Big Bang Theory lost 23% for a 3.0, then the series premiere of comedy 9JKL scored a 1.6. Kevin Can Wait slipped 39% to a 1.4 and Me, Myself and I fell 41% from its premiere for a 1.0. Scorpion dropped 18% from its season opener to a 0.9.

Fox scored a 1.3/5, as Lucifer premiered at 1.1, up from its 0.9 spring finale, and The Gifted debuted at a decent 1.5.

Telemundo rated a 0.7/2 and Univision a 0.5/2.

The CW, with repeats of Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, did a 0.2/1.