Primetime Ratings: NBC Edges Fox for Wednesday Win

NBC edged out Fox for the Wednesday win with an overall 1.7 rating/5 share with adults 18-49. America's Got Talent and Camp each rose a tenth to a 2.5 and 1.2, respectively.

Fox, with a 1.6/5, saw MasterChef dip a tenth to a 2.3.

In third was CBS with a 1.4/4. Big Brother was even with last week's 2.1.

ABC, in fourth with a 0.8/3, saw The Lookout remain even with last week's 0.9.

The CW aired repeats.