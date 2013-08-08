Primetime Ratings: NBC Edges Fox for Wednesday Win
NBC edged out Fox for the Wednesday win with an overall 1.7 rating/5 share with adults 18-49. America's Got Talent and Camp each rose a tenth to a 2.5 and 1.2, respectively.
Fox, with a 1.6/5, saw MasterChef dip a tenth to a 2.3.
In third was CBS with a 1.4/4. Big Brother was even with last week's 2.1.
ABC, in fourth with a 0.8/3, saw The Lookout remain even with last week's 0.9.
The CW aired repeats.
