Primetime Ratings: NBC and Univision Split Monday Win

NBC and Univision split the win in Monday prime ratings. Both networks got a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, with NBC paced by The Titan Games and Univision by the Te Doy La Vida finale. Both networks had a 3 share.

The Titan Games scored a flat 0.7 and led into an American Ninja Warrior rerun.

Te Doy La Vida got a flat 0.5 and Medicos and Como Tu No Hay 2 both did a 0.4, Medicos flat and Como Tu down a tenth.

CBS was next at 0.4/2 with repeats across prime.

ABC, Fox and Telemundo all rated a 0.3/2. ABC had The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons across prime at 0.4, 0.3 and 0.3.

Fox had repeats.

Telemundo aired Exatlon Estados Unidos at a flat 0.3, then Cennet up 50% to 0.3 and Enemigo Intimo 2 down 33% to 0.2.

The CW got a 0.2/1. A Whose Line Is It Anyway? rerun got a 0.2 and Penn & Teller: Fool Us a flat .2.