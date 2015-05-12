Primetime Ratings: NBC, ABC Split Monday Win

NBC led Monday night in the adults 18-49 demo with an overall 2.0 rating/6 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The Voice earned a 2.4, up 4% and The Night Shiftwas down 8% to a 1.2.

ABC was second with a 1.9/6, but first among total viewers. Dancing With the Stars rose 11% to a 2.1, while Castle finished its season flat with a 1.4.

On CBS, 2 Broke Girls notched a 1.6, down 6% and Mike & Molly went up 6% to a 1.7. Stalker garnered a 1.3, even with its most recent episode. NCIS: Los Angelesdrew a 1.3, down 7% from its last episode. CBS was in third with a 1.4/5.

Fox’s The Following was down 9% to a 1.0; a second episode drew a 0.9 rating. Fox was in fourth with a 1.0/3.

On The CW (0.5/2), the season finales of The Originals and Jane the Virgin matched last week's 0.5 rating for both.