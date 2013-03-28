Primetime Ratings: 'Modern Family' Ties Season Low; 'Survivor' Matches Series Low

ABC returned its full Wednesday lineup for the first time

since late February, with Modern Family airing its first original in

four weeks for a season-low 3.2 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. That was down 20% from its last episode. The Middle

also returned from four weeks off down 14% to a season-low 1.8, which led into

the season finale of freshman comedy The Neighbors, which rose 7% from

last week to a 1.5. At 9:30 p.m., Suburgatory saw a 27% boost to a 1.9.

Nashville, which also aired its first original in a

month, fell 6% to its lowest rating so far of 1.5. ABC was in second for the

night with an overall 1.9 rating/6 share.

Fox won the night with American Idol, which fell 14%

to a 3.1.

CBS aired only a new Survivor, which declined 8% to

tie its series-low 2.4 rating. The network took third with a 1.7/5.

NBC aired back-to-back episodes of Whitney, with the

8 p.m. tying last week's series-low 1.0, and the 8:30 p.m. finale rising a

tenth to a 1.1. Law & Order: SVU and Chicago Fire were each

up 6% to a 1.7 and 1.8, respectively. NBC was in fourth with a 1.5/4.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.9/3. Arrow

was again even with last week in its targeted 18-34 demo with another 0.8. The

freshman drama also earned a 0.8 with 18-49s, which was down two tenths. Supernatural

rose a tenth with 18-34s to also post a 0.8 and was even with 18-49s with a

1.0.