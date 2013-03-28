Primetime Ratings: 'Modern Family' Ties Season Low; 'Survivor' Matches Series Low
ABC returned its full Wednesday lineup for the first time
since late February, with Modern Family airing its first original in
four weeks for a season-low 3.2 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers. That was down 20% from its last episode. The Middle
also returned from four weeks off down 14% to a season-low 1.8, which led into
the season finale of freshman comedy The Neighbors, which rose 7% from
last week to a 1.5. At 9:30 p.m., Suburgatory saw a 27% boost to a 1.9.
Nashville, which also aired its first original in a
month, fell 6% to its lowest rating so far of 1.5. ABC was in second for the
night with an overall 1.9 rating/6 share.
Fox won the night with American Idol, which fell 14%
to a 3.1.
CBS aired only a new Survivor, which declined 8% to
tie its series-low 2.4 rating. The network took third with a 1.7/5.
NBC aired back-to-back episodes of Whitney, with the
8 p.m. tying last week's series-low 1.0, and the 8:30 p.m. finale rising a
tenth to a 1.1. Law & Order: SVU and Chicago Fire were each
up 6% to a 1.7 and 1.8, respectively. NBC was in fourth with a 1.5/4.
The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.9/3. Arrow
was again even with last week in its targeted 18-34 demo with another 0.8. The
freshman drama also earned a 0.8 with 18-49s, which was down two tenths. Supernatural
rose a tenth with 18-34s to also post a 0.8 and was even with 18-49s with a
1.0.
