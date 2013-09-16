Primetime Ratings: Miss America Pageant Up 19%

ABC's coverage of the 2014 Miss America Pageant Sunday was up 19% year-over-year to a 1.9 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The 20/20 pageant special was up 50% from last year to a 0.9. ABC was in fourth-place with an overall 1.4 rating/4 share.

NBC won with a 6.3/17 airing football. Final, accurate numbers for the San Francisco 49ers-Seattle Seahawks game, which featured an hour-long weather delay, will be released Tuesday. Football Night in America drew a preliminary 4.4.

Fox and CBS' lineup were both boosted by NFL overrun. Fox aired all repeats to finish with a 1.8/5.

CBS' (2.9/8) Big Brother drew a preliminary 1.8, which will likely be adjusted when nationals come in Tuesday.