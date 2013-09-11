Primetime Ratings: 'Million Second Quiz' Dips From Premiere

The second night of NBC's Million Second Quiz on Tuesday dipped 12% from its Monday premiere to a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America's Got Talent fell 8% to a 2.2. NBC took first on the night with an overall 2.0 rating/6 share.

Fox was in second as the season finale of So You Think You Can Dance (which ended at 10:30 p.m.) was even with last week's 1.4, but down 13% from last year's finale.

ABC tied with CBS' repeats for third with a 1.0/3. The ABC News special Crazy Stupid Luck drew a 0.8.

The CW's (0.5/2) Capture rose a tenth from last week to a 0.4.

Note: The broadcast networks cut into coverage of President Obama's speech on Syria from 9-9:30 p.m., so final numbers will be more accurate when they are released later Wednesday.