Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' Rolls Over Tuesday Competition

Against a CBS repeat line up, American Idol dominated the ratings even more completely than last Tuesday, and both ABC's Lost and NBC's Parenthood gained vs. last week.

American Idol was up 2% from last Tuesday (and 1% from the comparable show last season) to a night dominating 8.3 adults 18-49 rating, more than the other four English broadcast networks combined on the night. For Idol fans (or haters) keeping track at home, the show is down just 5% in adults 18-49 ratings on a season to date basis.

